Trump And Musk Reunite At Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service

Donald Trump and Elon Musk, who have had a contentious relationship in recent months, had a public reunion at the memorial service for activist Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona.

The two were spotted sitting together and chatting at the State Farm Stadium during Kirk's memorial event, which drew tens of thousands of attendees. The meeting marks the first public interaction between the former allies since Musk's departure from the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE in May.

Following his exit, a public feud played out on the social media platform X, owned by Musk, stemming from disagreements over Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" and political stances.