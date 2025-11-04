Trump And Musk Endorse Cuomo, Urge New Yorkers To Reject Mamdani Ahead Of Mayoral Vote

Meanwhile, Trump's full post read, “Virginia and New Jersey, VOTE REPUBLICAN IF YOU WANT MASSIVE ENERGY COST AND CRIME REDUCTIONS. The Democrats will double and even triple your Energy Costs, and CRIME will be rampant. A vote for the Democrats is a DEATH WISH! VOTE REPUBLICAN!!!”

33-year-old democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani was born in Uganda. Mamdani moved to New York City with his family at the age of seven. His roots are deeply global — his mother is acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, known for her films like Monsoon Wedding and Salaam Bombay.

His father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a noted Ugandan academic. Today, Mamdani represents Assembly District 36 in Queens, currently serving his third term in the New York State Assembly. He is also the first South Asian man and the first Ugandan to serve in the Assembly, and only the third Muslim lawmaker to hold the coveted position.

Mamdani recently rose to fame when he clinched the Democratic nomination on June 24, defeating veteran politician Andrew Cuomo. He also made history as the first Indian-origin Muslim to enter the city’s mayoral contest.

Mamdani’s policy platform includes free public buses, universal childcare, rent freezes on subsidised housing and publicly operated grocery stores. These measures, he says, should be funded by higher taxes on the wealthy.

Despite criticism from party insiders and his vocal support for Palestine, which distances him from mainstream Democratic leadership, Mamdani's defiant stance has helped him build a fervent base.