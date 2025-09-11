Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Campus Event; FBI Probe Underway

A person of interest who was in custody over the killing of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, has been released, FBI director Kash Patel said.

Kirk, executive director of the Turning Point USA advocacy group, was speaking at an outdoor event before a crowd at Utah Valley University when a single shot was fired from a nearby building, according to local police.

“The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement,” Patel said in an X post. “Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency.”

The shooting, the latest in a spate of political violence in the US, drew an outpouring of shock and condemnation from Republicans and Democrats alike. Kirk, 31, started Turning Point USA more than a decade ago and had turned it into one of the most influential groups helping to rally young voters to conservative causes. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Trump called Kirk “great, and even legendary” and ordered American flags to be lowered to half-staff until Sunday evening.

“No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie,” Trump said on his Truth Social social media platform.