Trump Aide Navarro Calls Ukraine ‘Modi’s War’ Over Russian Oil Buying

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro cranked up pressure on India to halt its purchases of Russian oil, repeating accusations that New Delhi is funding the Kremlin’s campaign in Ukraine and casting the conflict as “Modi’s war”.

Speaking immediately after the Trump administration doubled tariffs on India to 50% — an effort to secure concessions on trade, while also pressuring Russia — Navarro reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was funding “the war machine.”

“I mean Modi’s war, because the road to peace runs, in part, through New Delhi,” Navarro said Wednesday on Bloomberg Television’s Balance of Power.

By purchasing Russian oil “at a discount,” Navarro said, India helps Russia and harms the US, which in turn has to finance Ukraine.

“Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing. Consumers, businesses, workers lose because India’s high tariffs cost us jobs, and factories, and income and higher wages. And then the taxpayers lose, because we’ve got to fund Modi’s war,” he added.

The 50% tariffs, the highest reciprocal levies in Asia, will hit more than 55% of goods shipped to the US, which is India’s biggest export market. While key products such as electronics and pharmaceuticals are exempt for now, the duties will hit scores of labor-intensive industries like textiles and jewelry.

The higher tariff on India came despite months of talks between New Delhi and Washington. While India was one of the first countries to open negotiations with the Trump administration, officials have expressed frustration with high levies and protectionist policies in key areas such as agriculture. Farmers are a vital voting bloc in the world’s most populous country.

“What’s troubling to me,” Navarro said, “is that the Indians are so arrogant about this. They say, ‘Oh, we don’t have higher tariffs. Oh, it’s our sovereignty. We can buy oil from anyone we want.’”

“India, you’re the biggest democracy in the world, OK? Act like one,” Navarro added.