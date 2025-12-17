'Trump Accounts': Website For $1,000 Seed Money Grant For Newborns Launched — Check Details

The Trump administration has launched a new website meant for a proposed pro-family financial initiative called 'Trump Accounts'. The Website was unveiled by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and outlines details of Trump Accounts.

The programme, which will launch on July 4, 2026, aims to build long-term wealth for American children through government funded, tax-advantaged investment accounts.

Designed for US citizens under the age of 18, the programme promises to give a government-backed head start on savings and investments.

Under it, every US child born between Jan 1, 2025 and Dec. 31 2028 will receive $1,000 from the US Treasury deposited into a Trump Account at birth without any initial contribution from parents.

The website highlights, "these accounts are about building a financial foundation right from the beginning" and terms the initiative as a "big jump" on life.

Till the child turns 18, their parents and guardians will be the sole custodians of the account which will be held under their name entirely.

Contributions to the accounts are optional, but $5,000 per annum is the upper limit for families who want to deposit money to boost growth further.

Funds held in the account will automatically be invested in American companies, the performance and holdings of which would be tracked through a dedicated app.