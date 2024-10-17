Trudeau Describes Failed Efforts At Quiet Diplomacy With Modi

Modi’s government reacted furiously, rejecting the accusation as absurd, ejecting Canadian diplomats and temporarily suspending visa processing.

“Canada has presented us no evidence whatsoever in support of the serious allegations that it has chosen to level against India and Indian diplomats,” India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement Thursday. “The responsibility for the damage that this cavalier behavior has caused to India-Canada relations lies with Prime Minister Trudeau alone.”

Canadian police have criminally charged four Indian nationals over the Nijjar killing, but the allegations haven’t stopped there. This week Canada and India expelled each others’ most senior envoys after Canada’s national police force said Indian diplomats were implicated in an escalating campaign of violence and extortion across the country.

At a news conference on Monday, Trudeau said Canadian officials had again tried to seek India’s cooperation behind the scenes and its only response had been to deny, obfuscate and attack his government. He said he spoke with Modi at the end of last week and impressed upon him that the allegations needed to be taken “very, very seriously.”

India has called Canada’s allegations “preposterous” and politically motivated. It had designated Nijjar a terrorist.

Trudeau told the inquiry on Wednesday that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police would have preferred to follow the country’s usual law enforcement procedure and not reveal the allegations before charges or a trial. But it felt it had no choice but to go public given the involvement of Indian officials with diplomatic immunity.

“The decision by the RCMP to go forward with that announcement was entirely anchored in public safety, and a goal of disrupting the chain of activities that was resulting in drive-by shootings, home invasions, violent extortion, and even murder, in and across Canada — particularly in the South Asian community,” Trudeau said.

The prime minister also revealed that his government asked Canada’s intelligence agencies to look into Nijjar’s murder after hearing concerns from South Asian members of Parliament and those in the community, but learned officers were already investigating it.

Ultimately, Canada is not looking to provoke a fight with Modi’s government and has repeatedly tried to give “off ramps” to India that have been rejected, Trudeau said.

“We don’t want to be in this situation of picking a fight with a significant trading partner, with whom we have deep people-to-people ties and a long history and are fellow democracies.”