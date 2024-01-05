Troubled China Shadow Bank Zhongzhi Files For Bankruptcy

Zhongzhi’s filing is unusual in that China’s highest-profile debt failures in recent years have tended to go through debt restructurings first, avoiding formal bankruptcy. HNA Group Co., the conglomerate that collapsed with billions of dollars of debt, completed its restructuring work in 2022. China Evergrande, whose default in 2021 accelerated the country’s property crisis and which has some $327 billion of liabilities, is still struggling to avoid liquidation and hasn’t filed for bankruptcy.