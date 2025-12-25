Triple-Digit US GDP Growth In 5 Years: Elon Musk Predicts Economic Growth Driven By AI

Following the release of stronger-than-expected Q3 GDP figures by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Wall Street has been abuzz with discussions about the role of artificial intelligence in powering economic growth. Those conversations reached a fever pitch overnight after a tweet from the world’s richest man, Elon Musk.

Responding to a post about U.S. economic performance on X, Musk predicted, "Double-digit growth is coming within 12 to 18 months. If applied intelligence is proxy for economic growth, which it should be, triple-digit is possible in ~5 years."