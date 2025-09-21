Tremors Felt In Bangladesh As 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Myanmar

Business NewsWorldTremors Felt In Bangladesh As 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Myanmar
The distance from Dhaka to the epicentre is 597 kilometres. The earthquake of magnitude 7.7 is classified as a major seismic event.

21 Sep 2025, 01:24 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The epicentre was 16 kilometres north-northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar (Representative image. Source: Envato)</p></div>
Tremors were felt in various parts of Bangladesh, including Dhaka and Chattogram, when an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 hit Myanmar on Friday. However, no casualties were reported so far.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the earthquake with the epicentre at Mandalay in Myanmar near the Bangladesh border hit at 12:25 p.m.

The distance from Dhaka to the epicentre is 597 kilometres. The earthquake of magnitude 7.7 is classified as a major seismic event, Prothom Alo quoted Md Rubayat Kabir, the acting officer of the Earthquake Observation and Research Centre at the Meteorological Department, as saying.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre was 16 kilometres north-northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

