Treasury Secretary Bessent Explains Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Dividend: Here’s How Americans Will Receive It

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday addressed confusion surrounding the proposed $2,000 tariff dividend that President Donald Trump recently mentioned on social media. Bessent said while he had not discussed the matter with Trump, the dividend could take various forms, including tax reductions and other fiscal measures.

Speaking to ABC News, Bessent listed out a few areas where these dividends could likely come from. "The $2,000 dividend could come in lots of forms, in lots of ways," Bessent said. "You know, it could be just the tax decreases that we are seeing on the President's agenda -- you know, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on social security, deductibility of auto loans,” the Treasury Secretary said.

His remarks followed after Trump earlier called the opponents of tariffs “fools”. Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, he said: “! We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER.”