Total Solar Eclipse On April 8: Timing, Duration, Visibility In India, Live Streaming Details And More

This phenomenon will not be visible in India, but it will be witnessed in different cities across Mexico, the U.S., and Canada. NASA has shared several precautionary measures to ensure people can witness this rare moment without any hassle. Directly viewing this phenomenon can be harmful to the naked eye. Using specialised solar glasses, binoculars, telescopes, or DSLR cameras equipped with solar filters would be a wise choice.

Indirect viewing through pinhole projectors is yet another option to watch the eclipse.

The eclipse will begin from Mexico’s Pacific coast and U.S. states such as Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Several regions of Tennessee and Michigan may also get to view this rare moment.

Southern Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton around the eastern region of Nova Scotia are likely to get a glimpse of this event too.