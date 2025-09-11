Top Chinese And US Envoys’ Talks Pave Way For Xi, Trump Meeting

China and the US engaged in a flurry of high-level talks between their top diplomats and defense chiefs, smoothing the path for a potential meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told his Chinese counterpart the US doesn’t seek conflict with Beijing nor is it pursuing regime change in a Tuesday call, according to a statement from the Pentagon. Admiral Dong Jun called for a stable and open relationship with the US in his first conversation with Hegseth, while warning any attempt to support Taiwan’s independence would fail, China’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Hours later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio — who was twice sanctioned by Beijing before taking office — spoke with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, emphasizing the importance of “open and constructive communication on a range of bilateral issues,” according to the US readout.