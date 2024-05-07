Top 10 Highest Valued Currencies Worldwide In 2024
From Kuwaiti Dinar to the U.S. Dollar, here are the ten highest-valued currencies across the world.
The U.S. dollar is generally considered the strongest currency in the world. Though it is one of the most traded currencies worldwide, it is not the highest-valued currency.
According to the United Nations, 180 currencies are considered as legal tender around the world. The highest-valued currency and the most traded currency are two different concepts.
Although U.S. dollars, U.K. pounds, and euros have gained popularity, neither of them is the highest-valued currency in the world. The highest value of a currency is based on several factors such as domestic economic growth, the country’s overall economic stability, inflation rates, supply-demand ratio in foreign exchange markets, the central bank implemented policies, and others.
Here is a list of the top 10 highest-valued currencies in the world in 2024:
1. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
The official currency of Kuwait is the world's highest-valued currency, signifying the economic strength and political stability of the Middle Eastern country. The country is known to have one of the largest oil reserves in the world and a major part of its revenue comes from oil exports.
2. Bahraini Dinar (BHD)
This is the second most valued currency in the world. Bahrain, an island nation in the Persian Gulf, is popular for its gas and oil exports. Apart from this, its low inflation rates and fixed exchange rates contribute to its economic stability.
3. Omani Rial (OMR)
The currency of the largely oil-based economy of Oman is the third most valued currency. The stability and strength of this country have made OMR one of the most valued and reliable currencies globally.
4. Jordanian Dinar (JOD)
Jordan is a Middle Eastern country and has used JOD as its currency since the 1950s. The country has comparatively lower oil reserves than the above countries. Jordan's stable economy with a fixed exchange rate has placed it at fourth rank in the list of the highest-valued currencies.
5. British Pound (GBP)
It is one of the oldest currencies in the world and is predominantly used in the United Kingdom. The currency is often used for international trade. The United Kingdom is known for its reliable service sector, political stability, and stable democracy.
GBP is the official currency of the U.K, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, South Georgia, the South Sandwich Islands, the British Antarctic Territory, and Tristan da Cunha.
6. Gibraltar Pound (GIP)
This is the primary currency of one of the well-known tourist places, e-gaming, and major financial centres called Gibraltar. This is a British overseas territory and the currency is often associated with the British pound.
7. Cayman Islands Dollar (KYD)
The Cayman Islands adopted this dollar officially in 1972. The islands’ economy is backed by fixed exchange rates, a stable economy, and a successful financial service sector among others.
8. Swiss Franc (CHF)
This is the eighth most valued currency around the world and belongs to the wealthy country of Switzerland. The country is known for its financial and political stability. Alongside these, the low unemployment and strong economy are driving forces of this country which has earned its currency a ranking in world currencies.
9. Euro (EUR)
Nineteen of the 27 European Union member states use this as their currency. After the US dollar, Euro is the second most traded currency worldwide and the ninth highest-valued currency.
Ireland, Austria, Cyprus, Belgium, Estonia, France, Spain, Finland, Greece, Italy, Germany, Latvia, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Slovakia use the Euro as their national currency.
10. U.S. Dollar (USD)
This is the tenth-highest-valued currency and the most traded currency in the world. The financial, political, and economic stability of the U.S. is signified through its currency usage. USD is widely accepted and used across the world for trade and travel.