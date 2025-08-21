Timeline Extension Unlikely For Trump's 50% Tariffs On India: Peter Navarro

Peter Navarro, the White House trade adviser, said that he does not expect US President Donald Trump to extend the timeline for the 50% tariffs imposed on India beyond next week.

Aug 27 is the deadline announced by Trump to slap the additional 25% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, which he argues is simultaneously fueling Russia's forces against Ukraine.

The adviser said that he expects the tariffs to come into effect since he does not see India "taking accountability for its role" in the bloodshed in Ukraine.

"They don’t need oil — it’s a refining profiteering scheme," he said; adding that he loves India and thinks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great leader but urged India to look at its role in the global economy and in perpetuating war in Ukraine.

He also highlighted that India is being levied these tariffs because it has betrayed them in trade and also due to the oil buying.

He had earlier written in an opinion piece for the Financial Times that India's need for Russian crude is "opportunistic and deeply corrosive of the world’s efforts to isolate Putin’s war economy."

Currently, Trump is in the works to orchestrate a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk in person about putting an end to the war.