TIME Best Inventions Hall Of Fame: iPhone, Tesla, YouTube, OpenAI GPT-4, NASA's Curiosity Rover Make The List

TIME Magazine has released its 2025 Innovation Hall of Fame list to celebrate most iconic inventions of this century so far. The list features Google Maps Street View, YouTube, the Apple iPhone and NASA’s Curiosity Rover, among others.

These inventions have simplified tasks and transformed lives. Here are 25 groundbreaking inventions since 2001 that made the list.

1) NuvaRing Birth Control (2001)

By providing monthly birth control, NuvaRing eliminated the need for daily medication. It increased the number of contraceptive alternatives available in the US and is still extensively used.

2) iRobot Roomba (2002)

Roomba automated vacuum cleaning could move around furniture and clean floors. It was a home robotics pioneer, selling over 50 million units.

3) LifeStraw (2005)

LifeStraw, a portable water filtration device, provides safe drinking water by filtering bacteria and parasites. It's a boon in disaster-hit areas and has been beneficial to hikers as well.

4) YouTube (2006)

By making video sharing simple and accessible, YouTube transformed how people create, share, and experience content. It transformed how people create and consume content.

5) Apple iPhone (2007)

When Apple unveiled the iPhone nearly two decades ago, it redefined the very idea of a mobile phone. By seamlessly integrating a touchscreen, apps, and internet access, it revolutionised entertainment and communication.

6) Google Maps Street View (2007)

Street View enables users to virtually explore streets through 360-degree imagery layered onto maps. Despite sparking privacy debates, it became hugely popular and changed how people navigate the world.

7) Large Hadron Collider (2008)

The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator that pushes protons or ions to near the speed of light. The idea of the LHC is to probe the fundamental structure of the universe. It remains a key tool in modern physics research.

8) Svalbard Global Seed Vault (2008)

The Seed Vault has preserved over 1.3 million seeds from 6,000 species as a global food backup. It safeguards crops against disasters and crises.

9) 23andMe DNA Test (2008)

23andMe made personal genomics accessible with a $399 saliva test, analysing over 90 traits and health risks. It has helped over 15 million people explore their DNA and ancestry.

10) Montreal’s Public Bike System (2008)

Montreal’s Bixi combined bike-sharing with solar-powered docks and RFID tracking. It inspired global bike-share programmes and logged over 13 million local trips by 2024.