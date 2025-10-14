TIME Best Inventions Hall Of Fame: iPhone, Tesla, YouTube, OpenAI GPT-4, NASA's Curiosity Rover Make The List
TIME’s 2025 Hall of Fame celebrates 25 inventions since 2001 that changed lives.
TIME Magazine has released its 2025 Innovation Hall of Fame list to celebrate most iconic inventions of this century so far. The list features Google Maps Street View, YouTube, the Apple iPhone and NASA’s Curiosity Rover, among others.
These inventions have simplified tasks and transformed lives. Here are 25 groundbreaking inventions since 2001 that made the list.
1) NuvaRing Birth Control (2001)
By providing monthly birth control, NuvaRing eliminated the need for daily medication. It increased the number of contraceptive alternatives available in the US and is still extensively used.
2) iRobot Roomba (2002)
Roomba automated vacuum cleaning could move around furniture and clean floors. It was a home robotics pioneer, selling over 50 million units.
3) LifeStraw (2005)
LifeStraw, a portable water filtration device, provides safe drinking water by filtering bacteria and parasites. It's a boon in disaster-hit areas and has been beneficial to hikers as well.
4) YouTube (2006)
By making video sharing simple and accessible, YouTube transformed how people create, share, and experience content. It transformed how people create and consume content.
5) Apple iPhone (2007)
When Apple unveiled the iPhone nearly two decades ago, it redefined the very idea of a mobile phone. By seamlessly integrating a touchscreen, apps, and internet access, it revolutionised entertainment and communication.
6) Google Maps Street View (2007)
Street View enables users to virtually explore streets through 360-degree imagery layered onto maps. Despite sparking privacy debates, it became hugely popular and changed how people navigate the world.
7) Large Hadron Collider (2008)
The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator that pushes protons or ions to near the speed of light. The idea of the LHC is to probe the fundamental structure of the universe. It remains a key tool in modern physics research.
8) Svalbard Global Seed Vault (2008)
The Seed Vault has preserved over 1.3 million seeds from 6,000 species as a global food backup. It safeguards crops against disasters and crises.
9) 23andMe DNA Test (2008)
23andMe made personal genomics accessible with a $399 saliva test, analysing over 90 traits and health risks. It has helped over 15 million people explore their DNA and ancestry.
10) Montreal’s Public Bike System (2008)
Montreal’s Bixi combined bike-sharing with solar-powered docks and RFID tracking. It inspired global bike-share programmes and logged over 13 million local trips by 2024.
11) Dyson Air Multiplier (2009)
Dyson’s bladeless fan created smooth and uninterrupted airflow with hidden impellers. It expanded Dyson’s line into stylish consumer appliances.
12) Philips LED Light Bulb (2009)
Philips introduced energy-efficient LEDs that last 25,000 hours using under 10 watts. They won the DOE prize and became the US lighting standard.
13) Kickstarter (2010)
Kickstarter made crowdsourced funding global, letting anyone back projects online. Over 25 million people have pledged $9 billion to launch ideas like Peloton and Oculus Rift.
14) IBM Watson (2011)
IBM Supercomputer Watson competed on the quiz show Jeopardy! beating human champions. It could process 80 trillion operations per second, showcasing AI’s potential and advanced computing research.
15) NASA Curiosity Rover (2011–2012)
Curiosity landed on Mars’ Gale Crater with 10× more instruments than previous rovers. It discovered water, organic molecules, and potential habitability.
16) Tesla Model S (2012)
Tesla’s Model S offered a 265-mile range and touchscreen controls. It made EVs exciting and influenced future models like the Model 3.
17) The Cronut (2013)
The cronut is prepared using croissant-like dough, filled with cream and glazed. Dominique Ansel’s creation sparked long lines and copycats.
18) Nintendo Switch (2017)
Switch works as a handheld or home console with detachable controllers. It has sold over 153 million units, becoming a best-selling console.
19) Fenty Beauty Foundation (2017)
Fenty Beauty introduced 40 foundation tones for various skin shades. Pop star Rihanna’s inclusive strategy raised the bar for the cosmetics sector.
20) Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA Vaccines (2020)
In 2020, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech developed mRNA vaccines that used genetic sequences instead of live viruses to prevent Covid-19. They were developed in less than a year.
21) NASA James Webb Space Telescope (2022)
No telescope has ever looked deeper into space than the James Webb Telescope. Distant stars and far-off exoplanets have been photographed using its infrared camera.
22) Sphere (2023)
The Sphere in Las Vegas boasts a 1,60,000-square-foot curved interior screen and the world’s largest LED exterior.It hosts sports, movies and concerts, redefining immersive entertainment experiences.
23) OpenAI GPT-4 (2023)
In 2023, 90% students were outperformed by OpenAI GPT-4 on the bar exam. Due to its advanced AI features, it has been accepted widely across sectors.
24) Novo Nordisk Semaglutides (2023)
Ozempic and other semaglutide medications help control diabetes and promote weight loss. In 2023, their popularity soared and changed discussions on weight loss and health.
25) Northwell Health Double Neural Bypass (2024)
This technology restores movement and sensation to paralyzed patients using brain implants and artificial intelligence. It enables patients to perform daily actions, including enjoy simple stuff like stroking a puppy, which was once thought impossible.