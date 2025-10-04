'This is Terror...' Says Volodymyr Zelenskyy After Russian Drone Strikes Shostka Railway Station

In another post on X, Zelenskyy called the Russian drone strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region as brutal'. He informed that all necessary services are already on the scene and have begun assisting people. Preliminary reports indicate that both Ukrzaliznytsia employees and passengers were present at the strike site.

He again reiterated that "this is terrorism that the world has no right to ignore."

"Every day, Russia takes people's lives. And only force can compel them to stop. We have heard decisive statements from Europe and America, and it has long been time to put them all into reality. Together with everyone who does not consider murder and terror to be normal. Words are no longer enough. Strong actions are needed," Zelenskyy said firmly.