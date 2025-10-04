'This is Terror...' Says Volodymyr Zelenskyy After Russian Drone Strikes Shostka Railway Station
Zelenskyy has called it as a "savage attack" injuring at least 30 civilians, including railway workers and passengers and framed it as deliberate terror against non-combatants.
A Russian drone attack on Shostka's railway station in Ukraine's Sumy region wounded at least 30 people, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday, Oct. 4. Russia's army has been targeting Ukraine's railway infrastructure repeatedly since February 2022.
"A savage Russian drone strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region. All emergency services are already on the scene and have begun helping people. All information about the injured is being established. So far, we know of at least 30 victims. Preliminary reports indicate that both Ukrzaliznytsia staff and passengers were at the site of the strike," Zelensky said.
He posted a video showing a train carriage engulfed in flames.
ÐÐ¾ÑÑÑÐ¾ÐºÐ¸Ð¹ ÑÐ¾ÑÑÐ¹ÑÑÐºÐ¸Ð¹ ÑÐ´Ð°Ñ Ð±ÐµÐ·Ð¿ÑÐ»Ð¾ÑÐ½Ð¸ÐºÐ¾Ð¼ Ð¿Ð¾ Ð·Ð°Ð»ÑÐ·Ð½Ð¸ÑÐ½Ð¾Ð¼Ñ Ð²Ð¾ÐºÐ·Ð°Ð»Ñ Ð² Ð¨Ð¾ÑÑÑÑ Ð¡ÑÐ¼ÑÑÐºÐ¾Ñ Ð¾Ð±Ð»Ð°ÑÑÑ. ÐÑÑ Ð½ÐµÐ¾Ð±Ñ ÑÐ´Ð½Ñ ÑÐ»ÑÐ¶Ð±Ð¸ Ð²Ð¶Ðµ Ð½Ð° Ð¼ÑÑÑÑ ÑÐ° Ð¿Ð¾ÑÐ°Ð»Ð¸ Ð½Ð°Ð´Ð°Ð²Ð°ÑÐ¸ Ð´Ð¾Ð¿Ð¾Ð¼Ð¾Ð³Ñ Ð»ÑÐ´ÑÐ¼. ÐâÑÑÐ¾Ð²ÑÑÑÑÑÑ Ð²ÑÑ ÑÐ½ÑÐ¾ÑÐ¼Ð°ÑÑÑ ÑÐ¾Ð´Ð¾ Ð¿Ð¾ÑÑÑÐ°Ð¶Ð´Ð°Ð»Ð¸Ñ . Ð¡ÑÐ°Ð½Ð¾Ð¼ Ð½Ð° Ð·Ð°ÑÐ°Ð· ÑÐ¶Ðµ Ð²ÑÐ´Ð¾Ð¼Ð¾ Ð¿ÑÐ¾ Ð´ÐµÑÑÑÐºÐ¸ Ð¿Ð¾ÑÑÑÐ°Ð¶Ð´Ð°Ð»Ð¸Ñ Ð»ÑÐ´ÐµÐ¹. ÐÐ¾Ð¿ÐµÑÐµÐ´Ð½ÑÐ¾ Ð²â¦— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / ÐÐ¾Ð»Ð¾Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÐµÐ»ÐµÐ½ÑÑÐºÐ¸Ð¹ (@ZelenskyyUa) October 4, 2025
Zelenskyy claims that the Russians could not have been unaware that they were striking civilians.
"And this is terror the world must not ignore. Every day Russia takes people’s lives. And only strength can make them stop. We’ve heard resolute statements from Europe and America – and it’s high time to turn them all into reality, together with everyone who refuses to accept murder and terror as normal. Lip service is not enough now. Strong action is needed," said the Ukrainian President.
In another post on X, Zelenskyy called the Russian drone strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region as brutal'. He informed that all necessary services are already on the scene and have begun assisting people. Preliminary reports indicate that both Ukrzaliznytsia employees and passengers were present at the strike site.
He again reiterated that "this is terrorism that the world has no right to ignore."
"Every day, Russia takes people's lives. And only force can compel them to stop. We have heard decisive statements from Europe and America, and it has long been time to put them all into reality. Together with everyone who does not consider murder and terror to be normal. Words are no longer enough. Strong actions are needed," Zelenskyy said firmly.
A brutal Russian drone strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region. pic.twitter.com/0Ri4bZa5Oi— Center for Countering Disinformation (@CforCD) October 4, 2025
According to news agency AFP, Russia launched a new wave of overnight strikes on Saturday, cutting power to around 50,000 homes in Ukraine’s northern Chernigiv region.
Ukraine’s military, meanwhile, reported hitting a major oil refinery in Russia’s northwestern Leningrad region.
Kyiv has pledged to step up long-range drone strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, calling them fair retaliation for Moscow’s repeated assaults on Ukrainian cities and its power grid.