‘This Is Our Backyard’: Marco Rubio on Why Russia, China and Iran Can’t Have Venezuelan Oil

In a blistering defence of the recent US military operation in Venezuela that has shaken the world, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sent a clear message to Russia, China and Iran, effectively telling the global powers to 'get out' of the Western Hemisphere.

Rubio, who has emerged as one of the most important US officials following the capture of Nicolas Maduro, was speaking to NBC News, just a day after the Venezuelan leader was brought to New York to face drug trafficking charges.

The entire operation, which President Donald Trump has hailed as a modernisation of the Monroe Doctrine, has drawn sharp criticism from some of US' biggest global adversaries in China, Russia and Iran.

However, amid criticism from these global powers, Rubio claimed the operation from the US military was not simply a law enforcement action but a necessary step to purge foreign influence from Washington's backyard.