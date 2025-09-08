'This Crap': Trump Aid Navarro Slams Elon Musk's Community Notes In Fiery Poll
On Saturday, Navarro claimed that 'India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer" and criticised Musk and the X community note feature that called it 'hypocritical'.
White House trade advisor Peter Navarro, after criticising Elon Musk and calling the X community note feature 'crap', has now launched a poll on the platform questioning whether such notes should be presented as comments from "diverse viewpoints".
He was responding to a community note on his earlier post in which he had alleged that India's purchase of Russian oil 'feeds' the Russian 'war machine'.
In his latest post on X, Navarro shared, "Should X put up posts like one below where foreign interests masquerade as objective observers and interfere with domestic US economics and politics? See SCREEN SHOT! Take poll on next post."
On earlier post, you can see Indian special interests trying to interfere with domestic dialogue with lies about India buying Russian oil. Should X present this crap as comments from "diverse viewpoints"?— Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) September 8, 2025
"On earlier post, you can see Indian special interests trying to interfere with domestic dialogue with lies about India buying Russian oil. Should X present this crap as comments from "diverse viewpoints"?," he said in a poll.
To which out of 408 votes so far on 7:35 a.m. 53.8% votes said Yes, 21.4% votes said No and 24.7% voted on Hell no. Its obscene.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk had taken a dig at Navarro Elon Musk had posted that Grok provides further fact-checking.
On this platform, the people decide the narrative.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 7, 2025
"On this platform, the people decide the narrative. You hear all sides of an argument. Community Notes corrects everyone, no exceptions. Notes data & code is public source. Grok provides further fact-checking," he wrote on X.
According to X, community notes aim to create a 'better-informed world' by empowering people on the social media platform to 'collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts'.