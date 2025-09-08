'This Crap': Trump Aid Navarro Slams Elon Musk's Community Notes In Fiery Poll

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro, after criticising Elon Musk and calling the X community note feature 'crap', has now launched a poll on the platform questioning whether such notes should be presented as comments from "diverse viewpoints".

On Saturday, Navarro claimed that 'India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer" and criticised Musk and the X community note feature that called it 'hypocritical'. He was responding to a community note on his earlier post in which he had alleged that India’s purchase of Russian oil 'feeds' the Russian 'war machine'.

In his latest post on X, Navarro shared, "Should X put up posts like one below where foreign interests masquerade as objective observers and interfere with domestic US economics and politics? See SCREEN SHOT! Take poll on next post."