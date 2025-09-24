'Think Trump And I Have A Better Relationship Than Before,' Says Zelensky

US President Donald Trump said Ukraine is now "in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," following a high-stakes meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, as reported by Bloomberg.

Zelensky, speaking after the meeting, described the conversation as "productive," noting that he and Trump discussed peace initiatives and security guarantees. "I think Trump and I have a better relationship than before," Zelensky said as per Bloomberg, while also accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of misleading Trump in the past.

The hour-long meeting led the US president to express strong support for Ukraine’s military efforts and territorial integrity. "Ukraine is doing a very good job stopping a large army," Trump said, adding that "Putin, Russia are in big trouble," as per Bloomberg.

Trump also hinted at a changing geopolitical landscape, suggesting that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán may halt Russian oil purchases and urging NATO countries to shoot down unauthorised aircraft entering their airspace. "We will continue to supply weapons to NATO," he affirmed.

The Ukrainian leader also touched on global alliances, stating, “I think India is mostly with us, Iran never will be.”

Also, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump posted about the positive possibility of Ukraine reclaiming it territory, citing Russia's economic troubles and what he called an “aimless” war effort.

“After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” Trump wrote.

The war in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022, when Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion from Belarus, Russia, and Crimea. This marked a new chapter in a conflict that had already simmered for eight years in eastern Ukraine, where government troops had been battling Russia-backed separatists.