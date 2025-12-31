Business NewsWorldThieves Steal $35m In 'Ocean Eleven' Style Bank Heist in Germany
Thieves Steal $35m In 'Ocean Eleven' Style Bank Heist in Germany

The heist, which targeted a Sparkasse savings bank branch in Gelsenkirchen, was described by a police spokesman as "very professionally executed.

31 Dec 2025, 11:31 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>According to investigators, the criminals drilled through a wall to access the underground vault and broke open more than 3,000 safe deposit boxes containing money, gold, and jewellery. (Photo by Strvnge Films on Unsplash)</p></div>
Thieves have carried out a daring break-in at a high street bank in western Germany, making off with an estimated €30m (£26m, $35m) in cash and valuables, BBC reported.

The heist, which targeted a Sparkasse savings bank branch in Gelsenkirchen, was described by a police spokesman as "very professionally executed." The heist drew comparisons to the Hollywood film Ocean’s Eleven, said the report.

According to investigators, the criminals drilled through a wall to access the underground vault and broke open more than 3,000 safe deposit boxes containing money, gold, and jewellery. The break-in is believed to have taken place during the quiet Christmas period, as per the report.

Police became aware of the crime early Monday morning after a fire alarm was triggered. Initial findings suggest the thieves entered and escaped via an adjacent parking garage. Witnesses reported seeing several men carrying large bags in the garage stairwell overnight between Saturday and Sunday. CCTV footage later captured a black Audi RS 6 leaving the area early Monday, added the report.

A man, with deposits at the bank, told Welt that he couldn't sleep as the branch had his savings for old age. "I could not sleep last night. We are getting no information," Reuters quoted him as saying.

No arrests have been made, and the perpetrators remain at large. Authorities have secured the bank entrance after crowds of anxious customers gathered outside seeking information. Sparkasse has set up a hotline and confirmed that 95% of safe deposit boxes were forced open, warning customers that the likelihood of loss is “very high", as per Reuters.

The bank said each box is insured up to €10,300 and advised customers to check additional coverage through home insurance. The branch will remain closed as investigations continue.

