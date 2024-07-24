These Are The World's Most Powerful Passports In 2024; Check India's Rank
Singapore has reclaimed its title as the world's most powerful passport, according to the recent Henley Passport Index report released on Tuesday. Singapore now boasts visa-free access to 195 countries out of a total of 227 worldwide, setting a new record in the process.
In January 2024, the 2024 Henley Passport Index revealed six countries that share the top spot in visa-free access to a record-breaking number of destinations. These six countries were France, Germany, Italy, and Spain and Japan and Singapore.
With this update, Singapore has secured the sole top spot as France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain drop to joint second place.
Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden are now number three on the ranking, which is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Afghanistan is still the world's weakest passport, losing access to yet another destination over the past six months. Their citizens have access to only 26 countries visa-free — the lowest score ever recorded in history of the 19-year-old index.
Top 10 Strongest Passports
Here are the Henley Passport Index 2024's top 10 rankings in July 2024:
Singapore (Score: 195)
France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain (Score: 192)
Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Korea, Sweden (Score 191)
Belgium, Denmark, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom (Score 190)
Australia, Portugal (Score 189)
Greece, Poland (Score 188)
Canada, Czechia, Hungary, Malta (Score 187)
United States of America (Score 186)
Estonia, Lithuania, United Arab Emirates (Score 185)
Iceland, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia (Score 184)
Singapore has reclaimed its crown as the world's most powerful passport, according to the latest Henley Passport Index. View the latest Henley Passport Index and read the full report here.https://t.co/EHJ2IdBXrZ— Henley & Partners (@HenleyPartners) July 23, 2024
Where Does India Rank?
India's passport ranking in 2024 is 82 (Score 58), according to the Henley Passport Index. This means Indian passport holders can access 58 countries visa-free. While this is an improvement over previous years, it still places India significantly behind the top-ranking countries.
Here's India's historical ranking on the Henley Passport Index:
India's historical ranking on the Henley Passport Index
The Henley Global Mobility Report 2024 also featured research by global data intelligence firm, New World Wealth, on the 20 fastest growing cities in the world for millionaires. Bengaluru, which saw 110% growth in millionaires between 2013 and 2023, is on that list.