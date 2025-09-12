'There Will Be No Palestinian State’: PM Netanyahu Vows As He Signs Israel’s E1 Settlement Plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sept. 11 that “there will be no Palestinian state” as his government moved forward with a long-delayed plan to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank, The Times of Israel reported.

Speaking at a ceremony in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, just east of Jerusalem, Netanyahu said, “We are going to fulfil our promise that there will be no Palestinian state, this place belongs to us. We will safeguard our heritage, our land and our security… We are going to double the city's population.”

The event was streamed live by his office, according to AFP.