'There Is A Deal To Be Had, Trump Is Transactional': Fareed Zakaria On India-US Trade Talks — NDTV Exclusive

A trade deal between India and the United States is likely on the cards, but its closure depends on the agreement to be reached by the "two strong leaders" on either sides, foreign affairs expert Fareed Zakaria said in an exclusive conversation with NDTV.

"There is a deal to be had. Donald Trump is transactional," Zakaria stressed, suggesting that India's reluctance to open up the agricultural sector for US exports is likely one of the hurdles.

If Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells him that he can't make concessions on agriculture due to domestic political compulsions, and offers other options like investing in select-US sectors or buying certain other American goods, then a deal could be reached, he said.

Trump a "passionate protectionist" and India has a history of protectionism, which is making it a "hard trade deal negotiation, according to Zakaria.

