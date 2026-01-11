The Nobel Institute Confirms Donald Trump Won't Be Able To Receive The Prize - Here's Why

Donald Trump's lifelong aspiration to win the Nobel Peace Prize would have to wait a little longer. That is because the Nobel Institute in Norway has confirmed the recent awardee, Maria Corina Machado, cannot 'gift' her Nobel to the US President.

This comes on the back of earlier reports that suggested Machado was thinking about handing the Nobel Peace Prize she won in 2025 to US President Trump after he carried out an operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

However, the Nobel Institute in Norway has recently made an official statement, clarifying that a Nobel Prize cannot be revoked, shared or transferred to others.

"Nobel Prize can neither be revoked, shared, nor transferred to others. Once the announcement has been made, the decision stands for all time," the organisation said.

"It is not possible to revoke a Nobel Peace Prize. Neither Alfred Nobel’s will nor the Statutes of the Nobel Foundation mention any such possibility," they added in their statement.

This comes on the back of a Jan 5. interaction between Machano and Fox News, where she admitted it would be an honour to hand over her Nobel Prize to Trump for helping the Venezuelan people get rid of Maduro.

Three days later, on Jan. 8, Trump himself appeared on Fox News, admitting that he would be thrilled to receive the award from Maria Corina Machado.

"I understand she's coming in next week sometime and I look forward to saying hello to her and I've heard that she wants to do that. That would be a great honor," Trump told Fox News.

Trump, in the past, has openly stated he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming a role in stopping multiple wars since being re-elected as the US President at the start of last year.