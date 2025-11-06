The Louvre's Password For Its Core Security System Was So Weak Even You Can Guess
As per the investigators, the entire robbery took only seven minutes. The thieves used a truck-mounted mechanical cherry picker to exit the gallery.
Louvre's security system came under tight scrutiny last month after jewels worth over $102 million were stolen as part of a brazen heist. The museum's security perimeter was a key weakness, with the thieves using the windows to break in and enter.
Now, in a recent revelation, it appears the password for the Louvre's video surveillance system was simply 'Louvre', in what is yet another serious lapse in concentration, reports ABC.
In a testimony before the French Senate committee, Louvre's President Laurence des Cars revealed that the only camera outside the targeted Apollo Gallery, where the jewels were stolen from, was facing west and thus did not cover the window which thieves used power tools to break in.
Des Cars further revealed that the robbery exposed a 'weakness' in the museum's perimeter security, labelling 'underinvestment' as a key reason. He did admit that the gallery's alarms worked perfectly, even calling the heist a 'terrible failure'.
The stolen jewels worth $102 million have not been recovered, though Paris public prosecutor Laure Beccuau revealed on Sunday that four suspects have been charged but "at least one person" remains at large.
It is not believed that the suspects are a part of an organised crime group. The first two people arrested, a 39-year-old taxi driver and a 34-year-old garbage collector, have already 'partially' admitted their involvement, as per Beccuau.
Their DNA samples were found at the scene. One suspect was arrested at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport, attempting to board a flight to Algeria.
According to the Louvre's website, the museum's Apollo Gallery remains closed.