The Louvre's Password For Its Core Security System Was So Weak Even You Can Guess

Louvre's security system came under tight scrutiny last month after jewels worth over $102 million were stolen as part of a brazen heist. The museum's security perimeter was a key weakness, with the thieves using the windows to break in and enter.

Now, in a recent revelation, it appears the password for the Louvre's video surveillance system was simply 'Louvre', in what is yet another serious lapse in concentration, reports ABC.

In a testimony before the French Senate committee, Louvre's President Laurence des Cars revealed that the only camera outside the targeted Apollo Gallery, where the jewels were stolen from, was facing west and thus did not cover the window which thieves used power tools to break in.

Des Cars further revealed that the robbery exposed a 'weakness' in the museum's perimeter security, labelling 'underinvestment' as a key reason. He did admit that the gallery's alarms worked perfectly, even calling the heist a 'terrible failure'.