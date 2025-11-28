Thanksgiving: Old Clip Of Nick Fuentes Targeting JD Vance Resurfaces Amid ‘Indian’ Joke
A 2024 video of Nick Fuentes mocking US Vice-President JD Vance’s Thanksgiving family photo has gone viral again during this year’s Thanksgiving celebrations.
A video from 2024 showing right wing commentator Nick Fuentes mocking a Thanksgiving photo of US Vice-President JD Vance has gone viral again during this year’s Thanksgiving, which fell on Nov. 27. The clip, shared again on X, has garnered nearly 250K views so far.
In the video, Fuentes targets a family photo of Vance, his wife Usha, and their children, captured during a backyard gathering. Vance can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans while holding his son on his shoulder, while Usha Vance, dressed in a yellowish-brown outfit, holds their daughter. Many other family members appear in the image, enjoying the celebration.
Fuentes starts by saying how Vance’s Thanksgiving looks like. Pointing at the image, he says, It looked like this. I saw this image on Thanksgiving,” drawing attention to the family gathering. He goes on to mock the composition of the photo. “See, if you can spot the differences. There are two white people present at this Thanksgiving dinner, and there are 24 Indian or East Asian people with brown skin, brown hair, brown eyes, dressed in indigenous garb. Those are the differences.”
He goes on to add, “I'm pretty sure that the first Thanksgiving was actually not between Europeans and real Indians from India. I think it was with indigenous Americans.”
Fuentes continues, mixing his critique with a crude joke about a red-coloured drink served in multiple glasses on the table. “Could you imagine they have this pitcher. It’s like those drinks they make on the street in India, where they are grabbing fistfuls of ice and rubbing it in their armpits and throwing it in there and mixing up the flies.”
He concludes by emphasising his disdain for Vance’s Thanksgiving image and framing it as evidence against any positive promotion of the Vice-President. “If anyone promotes Vance, just send them this image, because this is all you need to know, this is all you need to know.”
Here’s the post:
Nick Fuentes making fun of JD Vance's family Thanksgiving might be the funniest video ever— ðð«ð¢ð¦ðð¥ðð®ð¬ (@ImperiumFirst) November 27, 2025
"I'm pretty sure the first Thanksgiving was not between Europeans and REAL indians from india" ð¤£ pic.twitter.com/5fIyjG5J4V
Many users condemned the video for targeting Vance’s family along racial lines. One user wrote, “The post and video are racist, not subtly, not ‘just a joke,’ but openly mocking someone’s family for their race and ethnicity. That’s the actual problem here.”
The post and video are racist, not subtly, not âjust a joke,â but openly mocking someoneâs family for their race and ethnicity. Thatâs the actual problem here.— Salt of The Earth (@JohnLeKay_) November 28, 2025
This is how Nick keeps digging himself into a hole he won't be able to get out of.
Another added, “Almost forgot that being racist is cool again,” highlighting concerns about the normalisation of racial mockery.
Some users focused on the video’s disproportionate attention to Vance’s wife, with one writing, “Kind of telling that Nick has spent more time whining about Vance's wife than directly taking on Vance's policy positions,” suggesting Fuentes prioritised personal attacks over substantive critique.
Kind of telling that Nick has spent more time whining about Vance's wife than directly taking on Vance's policy positions.— Americana Mindset (@AmericanaMinds1) November 28, 2025
Another user emphasised the basic intent of Thanksgiving, writing, “At least they celebrated it, that's the point. It’s to celebrate with family, and added, “Explain to us what we should be doing at Thanksgiving.”
At least they celebrated it that's the point it's to celebrate with family I mean what the hell else are you supposed to do it Thanksgiving there bud explain to us what we should be doing at Thanksgiving— Christopher Scovitch (@CScovitch) November 28, 2025
Other users highlighted the broader issue of racial intolerance in the clip. “Wow, that image must've made Fuentes so miserable with the way he's just making fun of a familial unit celebrating Thanksgiving. So it's only okay if one race celebrates Thanksgiving as a whole, but mixed-race is so detestable to him,” one comment read.
The resurfacing of the video has reignited discussion around racial sensitivity and the role of social media in amplifying controversial content, particularly when public figures’ families are involved.