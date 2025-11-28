Thanksgiving: Old Clip Of Nick Fuentes Targeting JD Vance Resurfaces Amid ‘Indian’ Joke

A video from 2024 showing right wing commentator Nick Fuentes mocking a Thanksgiving photo of US Vice-President JD Vance has gone viral again during this year’s Thanksgiving, which fell on Nov. 27. The clip, shared again on X, has garnered nearly 250K views so far.

In the video, Fuentes targets a family photo of Vance, his wife Usha, and their children, captured during a backyard gathering. Vance can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans while holding his son on his shoulder, while Usha Vance, dressed in a yellowish-brown outfit, holds their daughter. Many other family members appear in the image, enjoying the celebration.

Fuentes starts by saying how Vance’s Thanksgiving looks like. Pointing at the image, he says, It looked like this. I saw this image on Thanksgiving,” drawing attention to the family gathering. He goes on to mock the composition of the photo. “See, if you can spot the differences. There are two white people present at this Thanksgiving dinner, and there are 24 Indian or East Asian people with brown skin, brown hair, brown eyes, dressed in indigenous garb. Those are the differences.”

He goes on to add, “I'm pretty sure that the first Thanksgiving was actually not between Europeans and real Indians from India. I think it was with indigenous Americans.”