Business NewsWorldThanksgiving: Old Clip Of Nick Fuentes Targeting JD Vance Resurfaces Amid ‘Indian’ Joke
ADVERTISEMENT

Thanksgiving: Old Clip Of Nick Fuentes Targeting JD Vance Resurfaces Amid ‘Indian’ Joke

A 2024 video of Nick Fuentes mocking US Vice-President JD Vance’s Thanksgiving family photo has gone viral again during this year’s Thanksgiving celebrations.

28 Nov 2025, 02:24 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nick Fuentes’ 2024 video mocking JD Vance’s Thanksgiving family photo goes viral.</p><p>(Photo source: PTI)</p></div>
Nick Fuentes’ 2024 video mocking JD Vance’s Thanksgiving family photo goes viral.

(Photo source: PTI)

Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

A video from 2024 showing right wing commentator Nick Fuentes mocking a Thanksgiving photo of US Vice-President JD Vance has gone viral again during this year’s Thanksgiving, which fell on Nov. 27. The clip, shared again on X, has garnered nearly 250K views so far.

In the video, Fuentes targets a family photo of Vance, his wife Usha, and their children, captured during a backyard gathering. Vance can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans while holding his son on his shoulder, while Usha Vance, dressed in a yellowish-brown outfit, holds their daughter. Many other family members appear in the image, enjoying the celebration.

Fuentes starts by saying how Vance’s Thanksgiving looks like. Pointing at the image, he says, It looked like this. I saw this image on Thanksgiving,” drawing attention to the family gathering. He goes on to mock the composition of the photo. “See, if you can spot the differences. There are two white people present at this Thanksgiving dinner, and there are 24 Indian or East Asian people with brown skin, brown hair, brown eyes, dressed in indigenous garb. Those are the differences.”

He goes on to add, “I'm pretty sure that the first Thanksgiving was actually not between Europeans and real Indians from India. I think it was with indigenous Americans.”

ALSO READ

‘She’s Not Converting…’: JD Vance Defends Interfaith Marriage After Online Comment
Opinion
‘She’s Not Converting…’: JD Vance Defends Interfaith Marriage After Online Comment
Read More

Fuentes continues, mixing his critique with a crude joke about a red-coloured drink served in multiple glasses on the table. “Could you imagine they have this pitcher. It’s like those drinks they make on the street in India, where they are grabbing fistfuls of ice and rubbing it in their armpits and throwing it in there and mixing up the flies.”

He concludes by emphasising his disdain for Vance’s Thanksgiving image and framing it as evidence against any positive promotion of the Vice-President. “If anyone promotes Vance, just send them this image, because this is all you need to know, this is all you need to know.”

Here’s the post:

Many users condemned the video for targeting Vance’s family along racial lines. One user wrote, “The post and video are racist, not subtly, not ‘just a joke,’ but openly mocking someone’s family for their race and ethnicity. That’s the actual problem here.”

Another added, “Almost forgot that being racist is cool again,” highlighting concerns about the normalisation of racial mockery.

Some users focused on the video’s disproportionate attention to Vance’s wife, with one writing, “Kind of telling that Nick has spent more time whining about Vance's wife than directly taking on Vance's policy positions,” suggesting Fuentes prioritised personal attacks over substantive critique.

Another user emphasised the basic intent of Thanksgiving, writing, “At least they celebrated it, that's the point. It’s to celebrate with family, and added, “Explain to us what we should be doing at Thanksgiving.”

Other users highlighted the broader issue of racial intolerance in the clip. “Wow, that image must've made Fuentes so miserable with the way he's just making fun of a familial unit celebrating Thanksgiving. So it's only okay if one race celebrates Thanksgiving as a whole, but mixed-race is so detestable to him,” one comment read.

The resurfacing of the video has reignited discussion around racial sensitivity and the role of social media in amplifying controversial content, particularly when public figures’ families are involved.

Thanksgiving: Old Clip Of Nick Fuentes Targeting JD Vance Resurfaces Amid ‘Indian’ Joke
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT