Thailand’s New PM Anutin Charnvirakul Takes Office After King’s Endorsement

Anutin Charnvirakul took office as Thailand’s new prime minister after King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorsed the conservative politician’s appointment on Sunday, two days after he won a parliament vote.

Anutin formally received the royal endorsement at a ceremony held in Bangkok Sunday.

Anutin, 58, is Thailand’s third prime minister since 2023, and is poised to lead a coalition government with the outside support of the pro-democracy People’s Party — the largest bloc in parliament. He has already nominated technocrats for key government posts, including veteran bureaucrat Ekniti Nitithanprapas to head the finance ministry.

The new government will focus on resolving economic issues such as the high cost of living and elevated household debt levels, Anutin said in a televised address to the nation. He plans to take steps to peacefully resolve the Thai-Cambodian border dispute, without losing any more lives and protecting the country’s sovereignty, he said.

“Despite the limited time of this government due to the obligations and agreements of forming this coalition, I appeal you to have trust and confidence,” Anutin said. He vowed to work tirelessly “to fix the problems of the people of this great nation and lead our country out of current crises.”

He succeeds Paetongtarn Shinawatra, two-time former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s youngest daughter. She was ousted by the Constitutional Court for ethical violations over the handling of a border dispute with Cambodia, which led to the collapse of her coalition.

The new prime minister has promised to call fresh elections within four months of taking office and initiate steps to rewrite the constitution in exchange for support from the People’s Party.