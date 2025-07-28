Thailand Shooting: Six Killed As Gunman Opens Fire In Bangkok Market

Bangkok Shooting: At least six people have been killed in a shooting incident at a food market in Bangkok, reports said on Monday. The incident happened at the Or Tor Kor market, where agricultural produce and local food are sold.

The number of fatalities includes the gunman who took his own life, Charin Gopatta, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, told news agency Reuters.

Four security guards at the market as well as a woman were killed by the gunman, according to the Erawan Emergency Medical Centre that monitors Bangkok hospitals, the report said.

No tourists were killed or injured in the shooting incident, as per senior police officials. In video footage shared by the police, a suspect in a white hat and a backpack slung on his chest is seen walking through a parking lot at the market.

The authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack.

The Or Tor Kor market is well known for high-quality fresh fruit and seafood.

Tourism is a key economic driver in Thailand and incidents like this can raise concern among travellers. Bangkok is one of the most-visited cities i Asia.