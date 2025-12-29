Thailand Sees Ceasefire With Cambodia as Strategic, Not Retreat

A day after Thailand agreed to end weeks of deadly fighting with Cambodia, its defense chief framed the agreement as a strategic test of sincerity rather than a concession.

Defense Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit said Sunday that Thailand’s acceptance of a “conditional ceasefire” is meant to verify whether Cambodia can genuinely halt armed activity and threats on the ground.

His comments, which came after the joint ceasefire declaration on Saturday, underscore the fragility of the neighbors’ second peace deal this year. The earlier accord — mediated by US President Donald Trump and helped end five days of clashes in July — broke down earlier this month when several Thai soldiers were injured in landmine blasts.