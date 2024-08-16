Thaksin’s Daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra Becomes Thailand’s New Prime Minister

Paetongtarn’s elevation comes after Srettha’s 11-month-old tenure saw his party’s popularity sliding and that of the now-disbanded Move Forward — the principal opponent of the pro-royalist establishment — steadily climbing. The Shinawatra scion, in the company of her still popular father, is expected to counter the rise of the opposition People’s Party that’s seeking to reform lese majeste — a law that protects King Maha Vajiralongkorn and other top royals from criticism.