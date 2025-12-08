Thailand Hits Cambodia With Airstrikes After Soldier Killed

Thailand launched airstrikes on Cambodian military sites for the first time since July after clashes killed a Thai soldier and injured four others, as renewed border violence threatened a US-backed peace deal.

The Thai military said it carried out air and ground operations after Cambodian forces opened fire at multiple border locations using small arms, machine guns, mortars and artillery. The strikes followed weekend accusations from both sides of firing first.

“All missions were planned and executed in accordance with security protocols and relevant international laws, with the highest priority placed on preventing harm to civilians,” the Royal Thai Air Force said in a statement Monday, without specifying exactly where or when the strikes occurred, or whether there were any further casualties.

Cambodia’s defense ministry confirmed in a statement that the Thai military attacked its forces at multiple locations in Preah Vihear province on Monday following several days of what it called provocative actions by the Thai army. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul convened a meeting of security agencies to review the latest border situation, according to his office.

Long-simmering tensions between Thailand and Cambodia erupted into deadly violence on July 24, triggering five days of military clashes at multiple areas along the roughly 800-kilometer (500-mile) border. The fighting was the deadliest in recent history, leaving nearly four dozen people dead and displacing more than 300,000.

A ceasefire agreement was reached days later during talks in Malaysia and a peace accord was signed in October in a ceremony presided over by President Donald Trump. Anutin last month suspended the deal following a deadly shooting, saying he would prioritize national interests and the safety of Thai people over the fate of US trade talks tied to the agreement.