Thailand Declares Emergency As Clashes With Cambodia Intensify

25 Jul 2025, 07:08 PM IST i
Earlier in the day, Thailand had turned away mediation efforts from third countries to close the ongoing clash with Cambodia. (Image: PTI/AP)

Thailand has announced a state of emergency in eight provinces in the backdrop of conflict with Cambodia ramping up, according to news agency AFP.

An advisory has been issued for the citizens to avoid travel, stay alert, and follow official safety instructions as conflict worsens.

Earlier in the day, Thailand had turned away mediation efforts from third countries to close the ongoing clash with Cambodia. It insisted that Phnom Penh stop the attacks and come to a solution only via bilateral talks, according to reports.

Thai foreign ministry spokesperson Nikorndej stated that the the current chair of the ASEAN regional bloc, that is — United States, China and Malaysia — had offered to facilitate dialogue, but Bangkok is seeking a bilateral resolution.

