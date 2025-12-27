Business NewsWorldThailand, Cambodia Declare Ceasefire After Weeks Of Fighting
Thailand, Cambodia Declare Ceasefire After Weeks Of Fighting

The neighboring countries signed a pact Saturday to end the use of all types of weapons as well as attacks on civilians and infrastructure.

27 Dec 2025, 10:48 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Hun Sen, Cambodia’s prime minister, sits behind the national flags of Cambodia, left, and Thailand. (Photographer: Dario Pignatelli/Bloomberg)
Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an immediate ceasefire, reaching such an agreement for the second time in six months after the latest round of border clashes killed dozens of soldiers and civilians.

“Both sides must avoid unprovoked firing or advancement or movement of troops towards the other side’s positions or troops,” according to the statement.

The de-escalation came after fighting erupted on Dec. 7, with more than half a million civilians displaced on both sides of their 800-kilometer (500-mile) border. Five days of clashes in July ended with an initial ceasefire agreement mediated by Malaysia and US President Donald Trump.

