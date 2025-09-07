Thai Cannabis Industry Eyes Revival Under PM Who Backed Its Rise

Thailand’s cannabis industry is eyeing a new lease of life under new Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul — a politician who pioneered its decriminalization and early success.

Since Anutin decriminalized marijuana in 2022 as health minister, making Thailand the first Asian nation to do so, the industry has been whiplashed by a series of policy reversals. Regulation of widespread use has been difficult without a cannabis law in place, prompting authorities to consider classifying it as a narcotic once again.

With Anutin and his Bhumjaithai Party at the helm, thousands of dispensary owners, cannabis growers and other stakeholders now see that threat easing, according to advocacy group Writing Thailand’s Cannabis Future.

Anutin, a conservative with strong royalist ties, will lead a minority government after securing the prime minister position last week with backing from the pro-democracy People’s Party, parliament’s largest bloc. He has pledged to hold new elections within four months and launch steps to rewrite the constitution.

“The idea of reclassifying cannabis as a narcotic is unlikely to happen once Bhumjaithai leads the government,” said Prasitchai Nunual, secretary-general of Writing Thailand’s Cannabis Future. “Since it became clear Anutin will be prime minister, officials have been friendlier, speaking more positively. That’s a visible change.”

The cannabis industry’s rapid growth was first threatened by a government headed by the populist Pheu Thai Party in the wake of a general election in 2023. Then-Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin threatened to reclassify it as a narcotic, to follow through on a pre-election promise, before backtracking. That was followed by moves this year under former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was ousted last month, to ban recreational use and restrict consumption to medical purposes with a doctor’s prescription.