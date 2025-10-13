Texas Plane Crash: Two Dead After Fiery Explosion | Watch

Business NewsWorldTexas Plane Crash: Two Dead After Fiery Explosion | Watch
Videos circulating on social media showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the wreckage visible from miles away.

13 Oct 2025, 09:00 AM IST i
(Image: Info Room/ X)
At least two people were killed after a plane crashed near a Texas airfield on Sunday, local media reported. The plane crashed nose-first before sliding along the pavement at high speed.

The fiery crash took place in Tarrant County near Hicks Airfield, a private, member-owned airstrip. The airfield sits between Fort Worth Alliance Airport and Fort Worth Meacham Airport. It's also west of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The aircraft collided with an 18-wheeler and multiple trailers before bursting into flames, according to local officials and shocking footage. A nearby commercial building was also reportedly set on fire.

Videos circulating on social media showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the wreckage visible from miles away. The fire has been been contained, fire officials told CBS News. Fire crews, who battled the flames at the scene, initially thought they were responding to two different incidents.

An unnamed witness told a local media outlet they were working at a nearby cafe when they heard a loud boom, and a customer ran inside asking them to call 911. When they ran outside, they saw that a plane appeared to have crashed into parked trucks.

US authorities have started investigation into the matter. The Federal Aviation Administration is the civil aviation regulator in the country.

