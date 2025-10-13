Texas Plane Crash: Two Dead After Fiery Explosion | Watch

At least two people were killed after a plane crashed near a Texas airfield on Sunday, local media reported. The plane crashed nose-first before sliding along the pavement at high speed.

The fiery crash took place in Tarrant County near Hicks Airfield, a private, member-owned airstrip. The airfield sits between Fort Worth Alliance Airport and Fort Worth Meacham Airport. It's also west of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The aircraft collided with an 18-wheeler and multiple trailers before bursting into flames, according to local officials and shocking footage. A nearby commercial building was also reportedly set on fire.