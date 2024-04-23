Tesla Lowest Cost Car To Maintain, Claims Elon Musk, Cites Auto Survey Report

Consumer Reports, in its survey, lists costs of car ownership, emphasising that expenses extend beyond the initial purchase price. It reveals significant variations in maintenance and repair costs among different car brands as vehicles age. Brands like BMW and Toyota offer free maintenance periods for new cars, while luxury vehicles often incur higher maintenance expenses over time.

According to the report, Tesla emerged as the frontrunner in terms of low maintenance costs. In contrast, several German automakers, including Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche, have been ranked among the most expensive brands for maintenance.

Steven Elek, program leader for auto data analytics at Consumer Reports, emphasised the importance of understanding ownership costs by brand to make informed purchasing decisions. He noted that the disparity in maintenance costs between brands could amount to thousands of dollars over a decade.

The report listed the top brands with the lowest cumulative maintenance costs over 10 years. Tesla secured the top spot with $4,035, followed by Buick and Toyota, highlighting the electric carmaker's economic advantage in the long run.