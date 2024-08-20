Tesla Is Hiring Workers For Rs 4,000 Per Hour To Train Bots, Check Job Description And Benefits

Tesla is hiring "data collection operators" to train its humanoid robots and is ready to pay between $25.25 and $48 per hour among other benefits.

According to a job posting on Elon Musk's electric vehicle company website, Tesla is looking for highly motivated and adaptive individuals to support its data collection team.

The primary objectives of this role are to collect data, assist with engineering requests, and report equipment feedback.

"We are looking for someone with enthusiasm for the field of robotics and a strong desire to contribute to the development of Tesla Bot," the company said.