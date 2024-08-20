Tesla Is Hiring Workers For Rs 4,000 Per Hour To Train Bots, Check Job Description And Benefits
"We are looking for someone with enthusiasm for the field of robotics and a strong desire to contribute to the development of Tesla Bot," the company said.
Tesla is hiring "data collection operators" to train its humanoid robots and is ready to pay between $25.25 and $48 per hour among other benefits.
According to a job posting on Elon Musk's electric vehicle company website, Tesla is looking for highly motivated and adaptive individuals to support its data collection team.
The primary objectives of this role are to collect data, assist with engineering requests, and report equipment feedback.
Job Vacancy At Tesla
The vacancy is for the position: Data Collection Operator, Tesla Bot (Night Shift). It is a full-time job at Palo Alto, California. Here's what the workers are required to do:
Walk a pre-determined test route daily for data collection.
Wear a motion capture suit and Virtual Reality headset while performing designated movements and actions based on project requirements.
Start and stop recording devices and perform minor equipment and software debugging.
Provide feedback on the performance of the equipment.
Analyse and report on data collected during shift.
Upload data collected and write daily reports detailing observations and issues.
Ensure assigned equipment is in proper and safe working condition and safely transported to various collection sites.
Communicate with leadership when issues arise that need addressing in a timely manner.
Requirements To Apply
Candidates must be able to do the following:
Must be able to walk 7+ hours a day while carrying up to 30 lb.
Height between 5'7" and 5’11" as the role requires the use of motion capture suits.
Ability to wear and operate a motion capture suit and VR headset for extended periods of time. Note that the use of VR headsets or working in a virtual environment can be disorienting and uncomfortable for some people, which can result in VR sickness symptoms.
Continuous hand/eye coordination and fine manipulation, body coordination, and kinesthetic awareness and ability to walk up/downstairs.
Must have the ability to stand, sit, walk, stoop, bend, reach, crouch, and twist throughout the day.
Ability to travel up to 25% of the time and daily regional driving.
Ability to work a flexible schedule: day/night shift and 1 weekend day + overtime when needed.
Experience using VR equipment a plus.
Compensation And Benefits
Tesla offers a comprehensive benefits package for full-time employees starting from day one, including:
Medical: Two Aetna PPO and HSA plans with no payroll deduction, plus company-paid HSA contributions for high deductible plans.
Family Support: Fertility, adoption, and surrogacy benefits, as well as LGBTQ+ care concierge services
Dental And Vision Plans: Both have options with a $0 paycheck contribution
Financial: 401(k) with employer match, employee stock purchase plans, flexible spending accounts (FSA), and various insurance plans (life, disability, critical illness).
Work-Life Balance: Sick and vacation time, paid holidays, flexible time for salaried positions, and backup childcare.
Wellness: Weight loss and tobacco cessation programs.
Additional Perks: Employee discounts, commuter benefits, Tesla Babies program, and other voluntary benefits like legal services and pet insurance.
Along with the payment, the company will also offer cash and stock awards and benefits. However, it may vary depending on multiple individualized factors, including market location, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience.
"The total compensation package for this position may also include other elements dependent on the position offered. Details of participation in these benefit plans will be provided if an employee receives an offer of employment," the company said.