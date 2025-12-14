Terrorist Attack Kills 6 Bangladeshi Military Peacekeepers In Sudan: Army

The Bangladesh Army has said that six of its personnel serving in the UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan were killed and eight others were injured during a terrorist attack.

'Six of our personnel in the mission were killed and eight others injured when terrorists attacked a UN base in Sudan's Abyei region,' a military spokesman said in Dhaka on Saturday.

The defence ministry's Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) directorate said in an initial statement that fighting was still ongoing in the region, which borders South Sudan.