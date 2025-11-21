Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes At Dubai Air Show, Pilot Killed

An Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet crashed during an air show in Dubai on Friday. The single-seat Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) has been developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

"An Indian Air Force Tejas aircraft has crashed at the Dubai Air Show 25. Further details are being ascertained at the moment," the IAF said.

The IAF has confirmed that the pilot has been killed in the air crash.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the air force said in a statement issued on its social media handle.

Notably, the Tejas sortie was slotted at 2:15 p.m. local time to do an aerial demonstration for 8 minutes before a large crowd at the Dubai Air Show 2025.