Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes At Dubai Air Show, Pilot Killed
"A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the Indian Air Force said.
An Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet crashed during an air show in Dubai on Friday. The single-seat Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) has been developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
"An Indian Air Force Tejas aircraft has crashed at the Dubai Air Show 25. Further details are being ascertained at the moment," the IAF said.
The IAF has confirmed that the pilot has been killed in the air crash.
"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the air force said in a statement issued on its social media handle.
Notably, the Tejas sortie was slotted at 2:15 p.m. local time to do an aerial demonstration for 8 minutes before a large crowd at the Dubai Air Show 2025.
The Indian government on Thursday dismissed social media claims alleging that the LCA Tejas Mk1 experienced an oil leak while on display at the Dubai Airshow, calling the viral posts "false" and "propaganda-driven".
The incident in the UAE city marks the second crash involving a Tejas aircraft in less than two years. In March 2024, a Tejas fighter went down in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the first such accident in the aircraft's 23-year history since its maiden test flight in 2001. The pilot ejected safely in that case, as pe =r NDTV.
WATCH | Tejas Crash At Dubai Air Show
The fighter jet has been developed by Hindustan Aeronautics.
About Tejas Jets
Tejas is a 4.5-generation fighter aircraft designed to handle offensive air support, close combat and ground attack missions. HAL has several Tejas aircraft ready for delivery, but the company's ability to meet its production targets is being held back by a shortfall in engine supplies from US-based General Electric.
Despite the Indian Air Force placing orders for Tejas to replace its ageing fleet, production delays have pushed timelines. HAL's production line is now stabilised for the fiscal ending March 2026, with a capacity to deliver up to 24 aircraft per year.
The Ministry of Defence in September signed a contract with HAL for procurement of 97 LCA Mk1A, including 68 fighters and 29 twin seaters, along with associated equipment, for Indian Air Force, at a cost of over Rs 62,370 crore. The delivery of these aircraft would commence during 2027-28 and be completed over a period of six years.