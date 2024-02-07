Taylor Swift Kicks Off Asia Tour With $230 Million Japan Impact

The Asia leg of Taylor’s tour kicks off on Wednesday with the first of four planned shows, although it’s the last, on Saturday, that’s causing the biggest stir. She’s widely expected to fly to Las Vegas after that concert to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl. After a flurry of online speculation about if she’d be able make the long trip in time, the Japanese embassy in Washington stepped in to assure fans that, thanks to the 17-hour time difference, it would be possible.