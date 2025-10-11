'Takaichi Trade': What Set Japan's Stocks Soaring And Currency Slipping? — Explained

Japan's own 'Iron Lady' Sanae Takaichi emerged as the new leader for ruling Liberal Democratic Party or LDP on Oct. 4, 2025, positioning her well on the ladder to becoming the country's first female premier, much like her idol Margaret Thatcher did in the United Kingdom.

The win was a surprise to many as Bloomberg's data on prediction-market bettors suggested that until the final minutes, her 44-year-old competitor Shinjiro Koizumi, who is also the offspring of a former prime minister, had stronger chances of winning.

Moreover, her victory also caused a stir in the Japanese market pot. Not long after Takaichi assumed her new role as the leader, Japan's stocks went soaring with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index closing 4.75% higher on Oct. 6 and ending the day above 47,000 for the first time.

At the same time, Yen had the worst day since US-China trade armistice in May was announced and fell by 1.7% against the US green back while bonds wobbled.

What prompted the investors' mixed sentiments on Monday?