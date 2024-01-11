China Tensions Dominate Taiwan Election With Global Implications

A peaceful, uncontested election would bode well for Taiwan, which — since the end of martial law in the 1980s — has blossomed into a progressive democracy that earned plaudits for its handling of the pandemic. A close or contested result is a risk, with the 2004 election having seen months of protests after the KMT lost narrowly. If the DPP wins the presidency but loses control of the legislature, the next four years may see tough battles over key issues.