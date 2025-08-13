Swiss May Reduce F-35 Purchase As US Squeezes Government

Switzerland may cut its order of 36 Lockheed Martin Corp. F-35 stealth fighters after failing to push through a fixed-price deal with the US government, driving up the cost by as much as 1.3 billion Swiss francs ($1.6 billion).

Negotiations between Swiss and US officials, including a phone call of Defense Minister Martin Pfister and his US counterpart Pete Hegseth, failed to sway the US to consider a fixed price, according to the government. Cost overruns will be somewhere between 650 million and 1.3 billion francs, the government said, another setback for Switzerland after the US slapped surprisingly high tariffs on the country.

Pfister said at a news conference on Wednesday that the government might buy fewer F-35s. But he added that the jet still had large technological advantages relative to other options, and that buying a completely different jet would take longer and possibly cost more.

“Without new fighter jets, Switzerland won’t be able to protect its airspace any more from the early 2030s on,” Pfister said. “So this is very much a question of security for the Swiss people.”

The minister also said that “from the Federal Council’s point of view, there is no link to the tariffs discussion” with the US. A connection could be made by Swiss officials, but currently this isn’t discussed, he said.

He added that canceling the purchase altogether was not likely to help Switzerland in tariff negotiations, “because there’s a lot of demand for these planes — if we don’t buy them, someone else will.”

The government said in a statement that the defense ministry will “examine various options in depth” by the end of November, including whether “current air defence requirements still correspond to the principles on which the evaluation of the F-35A was based.”

“The discussions clearly showed that the USA is not prepared to deviate from its position,” according to the release. As a result, it must now accept a price per production batch that corresponds to the value negotiated between the US government and the manufacturer.

The latest tussle between the Swiss and the US government comes after US President Donald Trump slapped the highest tariff in the developed world on Switzerland, a surprise move that only heightened public criticism of the already controversial F-35 purchase. Lawmakers across parties have pushed for canceling the contract outright after the tariff decision.