Susie Wiles: Architect Of Trump’s Win Becomes First Woman Tapped As Chief Of Staff

Susie Wiles, the no-drama adult in the room who steered Donald Trump’s 2024 revival, quietly achieved a comeback of her own in becoming the first woman tapped to become White House chief of staff.

The Florida Republican operative, who Trump has called “the ice baby” and said “likes to stay in the background,” was the first to get a prized post in the new administration as hordes of party loyalists jockey for cabinet positions in Washington.

The move was a nod to the role the veteran politico held among bouts of infighting — helping to bring stability, order, and financial discipline to a campaign whose 2016 and 2020 iterations were far more volatile.

Susie Wiles, co-chair of the Trump 2024 campaign, left, and former US President Donald Trump during an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.

Most critically, it was a clear anointment by the boss, granting credit for the relatively smooth operation that turned an expected dead-tie election into a solid Trump victory.

“Susie Wiles was truly the only choice,” said Trump campaign co-manager Chris LaCivita. “She is a great manager, a great leader with a dust of humility, attention to detail and an unwavering loyalty. You couldn’t find anyone better than Susie Wiles.”

As the chief of staff, she’s expected to help oversee the transition, Trump’s selection of top cabinet officials in the coming weeks and his strategy for attacking his first 100 days in office with a Republican Senate and likely party control of the House.

Less ideological than some of Trump’s other advisers and allies, she’s likely to remain a neutral arbiter in various policy discussions, and she has the confidence of his top campaign aides, donors and — most importantly — members of his family.