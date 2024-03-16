Rishi Sunak Eyes Tax Cuts And An Autumn Election — If He Can Survive

As noise about his leadership rose in Westminster this week — with even some Cabinet ministers privately doubting his position — the bigger question is rapidly becoming whether the prime minister would survive to put a plan into action. The controversies are piling up around Sunak, including racist comments allegedly said by the Tory party’s top donor, and the defection of the party’s former deputy chairman — who Sunak had promoted to help shore up his support — to the Reform UK party founded by Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage.