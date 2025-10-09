Suit Settled: Elon Musk Reaches Agreement On $128 Million Lawsuit With Fired Ex-Twitter Executives

Elon Musk has settled the high-profile $128 million lawsuit filed by former top executives, including the CEO and CFO, who were terminated immediately following his takeover of the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The agreement resolves a significant legal dispute stemming from Musk's $44 billion acquisition, during which he fired the executives and subsequently refused to pay their contractually obligated severance packages. The settlement was reported, citing court filings related to the case.

The lawsuit was originally brought by former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde, along with General Counsel Sean Edgett. They were seeking a combined $128 million in severance, arguing that they were unjustly terminated without cause shortly after the deal closed in October 2022.

The executives’ claims centered on the fact that their employment agreements guaranteed large payouts in the event of termination following a change in company control.