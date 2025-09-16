Stephen Miran Wins Fed Post Confirmation As US Senate Backs Trump Pick
Republicans fast-tracked approval of Miran’s nomination with Trump pressuring the central bank to cut interest rates.
Donald Trump’s economic adviser Stephen Miran is on his way to joining the Federal Reserve board after the Senate confirmed him to the post in a vote Monday evening.
The Senate voted largely along party lines to approve Miran’s nomination, setting him up to walk into the Fed’s Washington offices Tuesday morning in time for a crucial Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. The vote was 48-47.
The FOMC is already expected to cut interest rates for the first time since December on weakening job growth.
Investors and economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect Fed officials to lower rates by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday. Undeterred, Trump predicted a “big cut” from the central bank.
“I think you have a big cut,” Trump told reporters on Sunday on his way back to Washington. “It’s perfect for cutting.”
Miran, who has chaired the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told senators he would take an unpaid leave of absence to join the Fed, with no clarity yet on how long he might remain. Trump could nominate him for a full 14-year term to begin in February, or he could choose someone else. Miran could also stay on indefinitely if Trump chooses no one to fill the new term.
Surprise pick
The Senate’s action caps an unusually fast process, with a frustrated Trump eager to quickly replace Adriana Kugler after her sudden departure this summer. It moved even faster than Miran realized.
On Aug. 7, the day Trump nominated Miran for the short-term post, White House officials were struggling to find him, according to people familiar with the matter. It turned out he was in a secure facility where cell phones aren’t allowed. Once staff found him, he didn’t know why he was being summoned to the Oval Office.
The administration had decided they wanted to nominate someone who already had been through the Senate’s confirmation process, and Miran’s background as an economist made him a good candidate. He was formally interviewed by Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles before being offered the role, the people said. Trump announced the nomination that afternoon, and the administration and Senate Republicans then worked together to get him confirmed in time for the September rate-setting meeting.
Miran had to sit through his second grueling hearing this year, facing Democrats who ripped his temporary leave of absence from the White House as ridiculous and a threat to the independence of the central bank, especially after Trump moved to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook and bragged to reporters he would soon have “a majority” on the Fed board.
“Every claim he makes and every vote he takes will be tainted with the suspicion that he isn’t an honest broker, but instead is Donald Trump’s puppet,” Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said at his hearing.
However in one key exchange during his hearing with Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, Miran said: “What I can tell you is that if I am confirmed to the Federal Reserve, I will act independently based on my own independent analysis of the economy and economic policy.”