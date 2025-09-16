Stephen Miran Wins Fed Post Confirmation As US Senate Backs Trump Pick

Donald Trump’s economic adviser Stephen Miran is on his way to joining the Federal Reserve board after the Senate confirmed him to the post in a vote Monday evening.

The Senate voted largely along party lines to approve Miran’s nomination, setting him up to walk into the Fed’s Washington offices Tuesday morning in time for a crucial Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. The vote was 48-47.

The FOMC is already expected to cut interest rates for the first time since December on weakening job growth.

Republicans fast-tracked approval of Miran’s nomination with Trump pressuring the central bank to cut interest rates.

Investors and economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect Fed officials to lower rates by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday. Undeterred, Trump predicted a “big cut” from the central bank.

“I think you have a big cut,” Trump told reporters on Sunday on his way back to Washington. “It’s perfect for cutting.”

Miran, who has chaired the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told senators he would take an unpaid leave of absence to join the Fed, with no clarity yet on how long he might remain. Trump could nominate him for a full 14-year term to begin in February, or he could choose someone else. Miran could also stay on indefinitely if Trump chooses no one to fill the new term.