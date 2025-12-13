States to Sue Over Donald Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Application Fee

"What Congress has never done is authorise a president to impose a six-figure surcharge designed to dismantle the program entirely," Bonta said during a press conference announcing the suit. "The bottom line is: no presidential administration can re-write immigration law."

The lawsuit would be at least the third challenging the fee increase, which Trump announced in September, but the first complaint by US states. The US Chamber of Commerce sued in October, as did a global nurse-staffing agency and several unions. Both cases are ongoing.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers defended the fee as lawful and called it “a necessary, initial, incremental step towards necessary reforms to the H-1B program.”

“President Trump promised to put American workers first, and his commonsense action on H-1B visas does just that by discouraging companies from spamming the system and driving down American wages, while providing certainty to employers who need to bring the best talent from overseas,” she said in a statement.

The H-1B visa program is a cornerstone of employment-based immigration. It allows companies based in the US to hire college-educated foreign workers for specialised occupations. Trump announced an overhaul of the program in September, arguing that abuse of the H-1B pathway has displaced US workers.

H-1B visas are awarded based on a lottery system, but they are used primarily by the tech industry. Companies with the greatest number of H-1B visas include Amazon, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Microsoft, Meta Platforms Inc. and Apple Inc., according to the US government.