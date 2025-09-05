Starmer Shakes Up UK Government After Messy Rayner Departure

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was forced to reshuffle his year-old government in the wake of his deputy’s shock resignation over failing to pay proper taxes on her private home.

Starmer was forced to advance the shake-up on Friday after Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner stepped down from official roles as No. 2 of both the government and the Labour Party. The departure threw Downing Street into further disarray in a week that Starmer had hoped would mark “phase two” of an administration dogged by disunity and falling poll numbers against Nigel Farage’s populist Reform UK.

The prime minister subsequently swapped around ministers in some of the Cabinet’s most high-profile roles, with Yvette Cooper tapped to leave the Home Office and become foreign secretary, according to people familiar with the matter. Meanwhile, Shabana Mahmood was set to move from the Ministry of Justice to take Cooper’s job as home secretary, the people said.

David Lammy, who had served as Starmer’s top diplomat, was expected to take up Rayner’s role as deputy prime minister and succeed Mahmood as justice secretary. Peter Kyle will become business secretary, replacing Jonathan Reynolds. Pat McFadden takes on the work and pensions beat from Liz Kendall.

Rayner, 45, quit after the government’s independent ethics adviser, Laurie Magnus, found that she had breached the ministerial code of conduct. While Magnus said Rayner had “acted with integrity” during his investigation, he determined that she had broken the rules governing ministers’ behavior by failing to pay the correct taxes on the purchase of an £800,000 ($1.1 million) home.

“I accept that I did not meet the highest standards in relation to my recent property purchase,” Rayner wrote in a resignation letter to Starmer. “I take full responsibility for this error. I would like to take this opportunity to repeat that it was never my intention to do anything other than pay the right amount.”