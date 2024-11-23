Sri Lanka Secures IMF Approval For Fourth Tranche Of $3 Billion Bailout Package

Sri Lanka’s new National People’s Power government on Saturday got the International Monetary Fund approval for a staff-level agreement to secure the fourth tranche of the nearly $3 billion bailout package.

“Once the review is approved by the IMF management and completed by the International Monetary Fund executive board, Sri Lanka will have access to about $333 million,” a statement issued by the global money lender here at the end of the third review said.

Altogether, the IMF has extended the island nation an Extended Fund Facility of $2.9 billion.

On Thursday, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who heads the NPP, affirmed his administration's commitment to continue the IMF bailout programme initiated by the previous government led by Ranil Wickremesinghe. Dissanayake, despite his pre-presidential election rhetoric to renegotiate with the global lender to water down tough conditions laid down for the recovery, backed the deal in his inaugural address to the newly convened parliament after his party's landslide victory in the parliamentary polls last week.